Megastar puzzled between the Remakes

Megastar Chiranjeevi is quite eager to return back to the sets of his next film. After spending a refreshing time of two complete weeks in his Bengaluru farmhouse, the top actor returned back to the city and is all set to get back to work. Chiranjeevi is in plans to return back to the sets of Acharya at the earliest and complete his portions as the film is aimed for summer 2021 release. Meher Ramesh already completed the scriptwork for Vedhalam remake and Chiranjeevi gave his nod for the project.

Meanwhile, VV Vinayak who is working on the script of Lucifer recently met Chiranjeevi in Bengaluru and narrated the script. Chiranjeevi is impressed with the script. He is now left puzzled about which remake to take up first after he is done with his work for Acharya. Things will be finalized soon. He will meet filmmakers Anil Sunkara and NV Prasad soon after which things will be finalized and official announcements would be made.