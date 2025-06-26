Nithiin’s Thammudu hits a Jackpot

Nithiin hasn’t tasted a solid hit after pandemic. But the actor is doing films on a regular basis. His last film Robinhood ended up as the biggest disaster for the actor. His upcoming film Thammudu is the costliest film in Nithiin’s career and the film is releasing on July 4th. The film’s producer Dil Raju revealed that Thammudu is made on a whopping budget of Rs 75 crores and Rs 35 crores alone is spent on the film’s making. A major portion of the shoot happens in a forest and it was done in the nights.

With Nithiin’s poor track record, the film has to recover big amount. For the first time, Dil Raju inked a deal with Netflix and sold off the digital rights of the film for a decent price. The makers have recovered Rs 38 crores through the non-theatrical deals. The remaining Rs 37 crores has to recover through the theatrical run. It means that Thammudu has to do exceptionally well in theatres to recover the investments. Thammudu is directed by Sriram Venu and it features Nithiin, Laya, Sapthami Gowda in the lead roles. Ajaneesh Loknath is scoring the music and background score.