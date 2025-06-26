x
Home > Politics

Amaravati rebuilding: Tenders finalised for Integrated Secretariat construction

Published on June 26, 2025 by swathy

Amaravati rebuilding: Tenders finalised for Integrated Secretariat construction

Andhra Pradesh Government finalised tenders for the construction of Integrated Secretariat in Amaravati on Thursday. Shapoorji Pallonji Group, NCC and L&T bagged contracts for the construction of futuristic Secretariat.

The contract for building Integrated Secretariat and Heads of the Departments (HODs) towers was bagged by NCC Limited. The private construction company quoted to build the Integrated Secretariat with an outlay of Rs 882.47 Cr. As it was the lowest bidder, Govt okayed its tender.

Shapoorji Pallonji Group got contract for construction of HOD 1 and 2 towers, which are part of Integrated Secretariat. Shapoorji Pallonji Group will build these towers with Rs 1487.11 Cr. Interestingly Telangana Secretariat was built by Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Globally reputed Larsen and Toubro (L&T) will also take part in the construction of Integrated Secretariat. L&T bagged contract for building HOD 3 and 4 towers for Rs 1303.85 Cr.

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu has been taking personal care in rebuilding Amaravati. He has been overseeing every aspect of Capital construction personally. Municipal Minister Ponguru Narayana has been entrusted with the job of swift completion of Amaravati. With tenders finalised, the construction of Integrated Secretariat is set to start immediately.

Next Nithiin's Thammudu hits a Jackpot Previous Manoj wishes Team Kannappa except Vishnu
