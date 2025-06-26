x
Manoj wishes Team Kannappa except Vishnu

Published on June 26, 2025 by swathy

Manoj wishes Team Kannappa except Vishnu

Manchu Vishnu and his team have spent years on Kannappa and the actor has lavishly spent crores of money on the product. Kannappa is finally hitting the screens tomorrow and the advance books are decent. The film is expected to open on a grand note when compared to most of Vishnu’s films. Manchu Manoj has taken his official social media page to wish the team. He did not mention Vishnu’s name or wish him on the occasion.

“All the best to Team #Kannappa! My Dad and his team have poured years of effort and love into this film. I’m praying it roars to blockbuster success. Can’t wait to see my little champs Ari, Vivi, and Avram make memories on the big screen. So happy that #TanikellaBharani garu’s lifelong dream is coming alive tomorrow. I wholeheartedly thank the golden-hearted PraBoss garu & the G.O.A.T’s #Mohanlal Garu, #AkshayKumar Garu, #PrabhuDeva Garu, and each and every one who supported this film with love and belief. Can’t wait to see you all shine on the big screen. May Lord Shiva bless this journey with light, love, and legacy” posted Manoj.

Everyone is well aware about the tiff between the Manchu brothers. Both of them filed complaints against each other and several unexpected incidents have taken place in the recent months. Without mentioning Vishnu’s name, Manchu Manoj wished the team of Kannappa all the best ahead of the film’s release.

