Don't Look For Virgin Wife Comment: Priyanka Chopra Responds

Published on June 26, 2025 by swathy

Don’t Look For Virgin Wife Comment: Priyanka Chopra Responds

A quote attributed to Priyanka Chopra has recently gone viral, claiming that she said, “Don’t Look For Virgin Wife. Choose a woman with good manners. Virginity is lost in one night, but good manners are everlasting, told the actress. This statement is being misconstrued, suggesting that the actress is recommending that men avoid marrying virgins. Earlier today, Priyanka shared a message on her Instagram story addressing these claims and encouraged her followers to be cautious about believing everything they encounter online.

In response to the circulating quote about men not searching for virgins as wives, Priyanka Chopra asserted that it is a fabricated statement. Through her Instagram story, she clarified, “This is not my words, my quote, or my voice. Just because something is found online does not make it a fact. The creation of false content has become a simple method to gain visibility. There are no valid links or credible sources supporting these claims, including many others found online. Please take a moment to verify such information and refrain from accepting everything you see while scrolling. Stay safe online.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas denied the accusations related to her supposed ‘virgin wife’ comment and urged everyone to remain cautious when navigating the internet and not to trust everything presented on social media. On the professional front, she is preparing for the premiere of “Heads Of State” alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Additionally, she has several projects lined up, including SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu, “The Bluff,” and Season 2 of “Citadel.”

