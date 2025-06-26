x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Kingdom Release Date: The Wait Continues

Published on June 26, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Manoj wishes Team Kannappa except Vishnu
image
Don’t Look For Virgin Wife Comment: Priyanka Chopra Responds
image
Kingdom Release Date: The Wait Continues
image
Photos: Pawan Kalyan Godavari Dists Visit
image
US Team lands in Mumbai for Allu Arjun

Kingdom Release Date: The Wait Continues

Vijay Deverakonda has completed the shoot of Kingdom and the film’s release is delayed several times. The film is an action drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. A portion of the film has been shot again and this delayed the release. The film’s music composer Anirudh has been taking more time for the post-production work. Kingdom work will be completed by the mid of July and the team aimed for July 25th release across the globe. At this time, Hari Hara Veera Mallu was announced for July 24th release and the team of Kingdom is left puzzled.

Everyone is waiting for the new release date of Kingdom and speculations are around that the announcement will be made soon. The team is considering two release dates: July 25th or August 1st. Netflix acquired the digital streaming rights and Netflix too is in talks for the release date. The team will announce the new date very soon. For now, the team is completing the pending post-production work. A video along with the release date will be out soon. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of Kingdom.

Next Don’t Look For Virgin Wife Comment: Priyanka Chopra Responds Previous Photos: Pawan Kalyan Godavari Dists Visit
else

TRENDING

image
Manoj wishes Team Kannappa except Vishnu
image
Kingdom Release Date: The Wait Continues
image
US Team lands in Mumbai for Allu Arjun

Latest

image
Manoj wishes Team Kannappa except Vishnu
image
Don’t Look For Virgin Wife Comment: Priyanka Chopra Responds
image
Kingdom Release Date: The Wait Continues
image
Photos: Pawan Kalyan Godavari Dists Visit
image
US Team lands in Mumbai for Allu Arjun

Most Read

image
Sharmila calls for a ban on Jagan’s rallies
image
CM Chandrababu adds local flavour to Samvidhan Hatya Divas
image
Congress veteran raises concern over co-living culture

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran Elegant Look Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look