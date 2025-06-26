Kingdom Release Date: The Wait Continues

Vijay Deverakonda has completed the shoot of Kingdom and the film’s release is delayed several times. The film is an action drama directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. A portion of the film has been shot again and this delayed the release. The film’s music composer Anirudh has been taking more time for the post-production work. Kingdom work will be completed by the mid of July and the team aimed for July 25th release across the globe. At this time, Hari Hara Veera Mallu was announced for July 24th release and the team of Kingdom is left puzzled.

Everyone is waiting for the new release date of Kingdom and speculations are around that the announcement will be made soon. The team is considering two release dates: July 25th or August 1st. Netflix acquired the digital streaming rights and Netflix too is in talks for the release date. The team will announce the new date very soon. For now, the team is completing the pending post-production work. A video along with the release date will be out soon. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of Kingdom.