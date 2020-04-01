Nizamuddin corona contagion: 15 cases reported in Jagan’s home turf Kadapa, AP tally 87

Andhra Pradesh is fast turning into a hotspot for coronavirus with Kadapa reporting 15 positive cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 87. At least 30 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh in single day on Wednesday.

Kadapa like West Godavari was so far unaffected by the contagion of corona virus in Andhra Pradesh. However, the home turf of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was jolted out of its stupor when the district reported 15 cases in single day on Wednesday. Of these, 14 had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area between March 13 and 15.

With Kadapa and West Godavari together reporting 30 cases in single day, the state government launched a state-wide search on Wednesday for the participants of the religious gathering ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ held earlier this month in Markaz Masjid in South Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, which has become the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus pandemic amid fears that thousands present there could have carried the infection to the length and breadth of the country.

An estimated 400 persons might have attended the congregation in the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. The state government has put West Godavari district and Kadapa on high alert. District collectors and police personnel were on the job to locate people who came in contact with them after their return.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday asked the people to voluntarily report themselves to the nearby government hospital if they were present at the Nizamuddin Markaz religious congregation in Delhi between March 13-March15.

On Wednesday, addressing a press conference from YSRCP office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana appealed to the people to voluntarily report themselves to the nearby government hospital and health officials if they were present at the Nizamuddin Markaz religious congregation in Delhi between March 13-March15.

“If there is anyone from AP who attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, please immediately report voluntarily to the nearest government hospital. Please treat this as important.”

The Andhra Pradesh government had set up special teams to track and trace people who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, which has become the hotspot of the coronavirus pandemic amid fears that thousands present there could have carried the deadly virus to the length and breadth of the country.