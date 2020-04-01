Times Square Jagan poster greets empty New York street

Already, the NRIs are drawing loads of fun out of AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy and his officers’ paracetamol miracle cure to COVID-19. The paracetamol and bleaching powder comment has made laughing stock out of AP abroad, including US. Now, another equally potential comedy is giving unlimited fun to the NRIs.

A huge poster of Jagnmohan Reddy suddenly came up on the Times Square in New York City. The YCP leaders began canvassing about this novel way of reaching out to the NRIs by the CM. But now, the NRIs are asking what it the use when the Times Square is empty and nobody sees the poster.

The poster idea is from Rathnakar Pandugayala, Representative To AP Govt For North America. Obviously, he has lost sight of the fact that the Times square has been under lockdown for the last 2 weeks in view of Coronavirus contagion. No one is there. The NRIs are cracking jokes on how the YCP leaders are exposing themselves in front of the Americans who have stopped advertising there since lockdown.