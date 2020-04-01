Voluntarily report, Botsa tells Nizamuddin Markaz attendees from AP

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday asked the people to voluntarily report themselves to the nearby government hospitals if they were present at the Nizamuddin Markaz religious congregation in Delhi between March 13-March15.

Addressing a press conference from YSRCP office in Tadepalli on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana appealed to people to contact health officials. “If there is anyone from AP who attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi, please immediately report voluntarily to the nearest government hospital. Please treat this as important.” As many as 400 people from across the state are believed to have attended the congregation.

More than 400 people from Andhra Pradesh traveled to Nizamuddin and attended the prayers held from March 13 to 15. According to some reports, most of the people from different districts of Andhra Pradesh reportedly traveled by AP Express and GT Express, between March 10 and March 20. The police in these districts have been asked to identify and track those who attended the meeting in Delhi and get their medical screening done.

“We’ve alerted district administrations to find out how many people have returned to our State, who all they came in contact with. We are taking this seriously and are tracking those who attended the meet. We are making all efforts to ensure that there is no further spike of Corona cases because of this,” Botsa said.