No JanaSena-BJP merger, only alliance, clarifies Pawan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday reiterated that there is no question of merging Jana Sena with BJP.

Pawan Kalyan categorically stated that Jana Sena will have only political alliance with BJP and nothing more.

He said Jana Sena and BJP will work together in AP to end the anti-people, anti-democratic rule of YSRCP.

Pawan was responding to the questions asked by media personnel in New Delhi after he met BJP bigwigs along with AP BJP leaders Kanna Laxminarayana and others.

Pawan expressed anger at media for repeatedly raising ‘merger questions’ even after he repeatedly clarified that there was no such proposal.

BJP state unit president Kanna Lakshminarayana also clarified that the BJP and its political ally Jana Sena will work together here after and implement various activities jointly.

Releasing a joint statement by the BJP and Jana Sena, he said that a coordination committee meeting of the alliance would be held in Vijayawada on Jan 28.

Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar said that the BJP-Jana Sena combine took a decision to stand by the farmers of the Amaravati capital region and maintained that a long march would be held from Tadepalli to Vijayawada on Feb 2. He vowed that the combine would fight till justice is done to the people of the state.

Earlier, leaders of the combine had a meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and discussed with her the financial position of the state. Discussion on implementation of development programmes also figured at the meeting.

MP GVL Narasimha Rao, Kanna Lakshminaraya, Diyodhara and Purandeswari represented the BJP, while Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar represented the Jana Sena at the meeting.