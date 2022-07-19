No SCS for AP, reiterates Centre

The Union government had once again categorically stated that there would be no special category status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh. This was cleared by Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Minister gave a written reply to TDP MP, K Ramamohan Naidu, who raised the question during the Question Hour. The Minister said that the Fourteenth and Fifteenth finance commissions have not differentiated between the states having the Special Category Status and General Category Status.

He said that the finance commissions have recommended an increase in the devolution of taxes from the Centre to the states from 32 per cent in the past to 42 per cent. However, this was revised to 41 per cent from 2020-21 to 2026 due to creation of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister said.

On the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act of 2014, the Union Minister said majority of the provisions have already been implemented and they are at various stages. He said that the grant of several Central institutions were started in Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation.

The Minister said that some issues were pending for resolution between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Union Home Ministry was holding consultations with the two States on the issues and expressed confidence that they would be resolved and settled amicably at the earliest.

Well, going by the statement of the minister, it is now clear that the Central government would not give the Special Category Status, whatever the number of representations that the ruling YSR Congress would give to the Central government or even Prime Minister Narendra Modi.