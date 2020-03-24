No Ugadi sparkles for Tollywood

With the coronavirus fever gripping the nation and leaving everyone in a panic, the Ugadi celebrations are put on hold. The first looks, titles and other posters of several Telugu films are planned to be announced on the auspicious day of Ugadi. But with the coronavirus fear all over, all these releases and announcements are kept on hold. The theatres are shut and the shoots are kept on hold.

Tollywood is completely locked and the actors, directors are restricted to their homes. The daily wage workers are struggling a lot for their daily expenses. As of now, all the Ugadi sparkles are canceled. Tollywood filmmakers are really looking forward to wait till the situations turn normal to reinstate their works in cinema.