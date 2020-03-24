Blow-by-blow account of courts reversing Jagan policies

In just one day, three judgement came out from the courts against the Jaganmohan Reddy government. The Supreme Court rejected AP petition for continuation of YCP colours on government buildings yesterday. The same day, the High Court stayed Jagan Sarkar order to take Amaravati pooling lands for distribution of house sites to poor families. Also, the HC issued another order staying the government decision to take acquisition lands for house sites distribution. Legal experts say that this government is disregarding laws and court judgements without bothering about erosion of its goodwill as a whole. Opposition parties say that the government’s unlawful rule is exposed going by how nearly Jagan Regime got blows from the courts for over 50 times in 10 months.

It all began with PPAs of global solar companies. Jagan cancelled them forcing the companies to seek justice. The court ordered AP to clear dues and pay compensation. Later, Polaravaram project issues also figured in court cases. Bars and restaurants licences were cancelled midway. They got stay orders from the court. Amaravati Capital farmers filed scores of cases in the court seeking relief from Capital shifting. The issue of English medium in government schools went to the court, which ordered continuation of local language medium also. Looks like cases, courts and Jagan are inseparable.