Shame : Traffic cop manning corona check post injured by speeding car

As the Andhra Pradesh government stepped its vigil to fight spread of coronavirus infection in the state, a traffic constable manning a check post in Vijayawada was injured when a senseless motorist knocked him down on Wednesday. The incident happened when a motorist tried to speed his Innova car through a rope used as a barricade at Ramavarapadu ring road in Vijayawada. The speeding car then knocked down the traffic constable standing near the rope, injuring him. The injured cop was shifted to a hospital by other traffic personnel on duty.

The driver of Innova did not stop his car even after injuring the cop. He tried to speed away, but other the passerby stopped the driver. The incident reflects the mindset of many Indians across the country. The central and the state governments are working hard to avoid the disastrous impact of the pandemic which is bringing the most prosperous nations to their knees. The people in Italy and Spain defied the government measures. The result is for everyone to see. People are dying by the hundreds and thousands in Italy and Spain. In India, similar carelessness was being displayed by the people across the country.

Vijayawada which boasts of having a good number of literate crowd showcased an belligerent attitude towards the lockdown. Scores of people continued to defy the government order of complete lockdown by driving through the streets of Vijayawada despite the government advice to stay indoors to fight the corona virus. It’s often the case that people don’t realise until it’s too late. People should realise that we are in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic that the governments across the world are working out ways to deal with it.

Despite request from the district administration and the health authorities, majority of people in Vijayawada came out on the streets on Wednesday. In several places, police personnel were urging motorists to stop and realise the dangers of coronavirus outbreak, but the violators of lockdown grew agitated and verbally abused the officers.

Despite Section 144, people in the city were venturing without thinking about the repercussions. The disease can infect everyone, some can be asymptomatic and transfer the infection to a healthy person. Staying indoors for a few days is one of the primary solutions for the pandemic. The number of positive cases in India climbed to 501 and the death toll stands at nine. Multiple new positive cases have been reported from various parts of the country.

In the past few days, the central and state governments have intensified anti-coronavirus measures, closing schools and imposing curbs on business activity and socializing. Although some Indians are waking up to this peril, there has been significant resistance to disruptions of normal life despite the dire warnings issued by both the central and the state governments.

Aren’t people ashamed of themselves for disrespecting advices by the governments and health experts to stay indoors? Why should the cops sacrifice their lives to keep us safe? This is the time to build a stronger concept of the citizen. This is the time which requires an active change in our consciousness of self, government, society and responsibility. Else there is no difference between us and the cattle. In Hyderabad, police commissioner Sajjanar literally came on to the streets to enforce the lockdown. In Siricilla, district collector Krishna Bhaskar was seen stopping two-wheelers and four-wheelers to enforce lockdown. Why should they? Instead of expressing gratitude to those who are working round the clock to keep the country safe and healthy amid the pandemic, motorists are defying the lockdown with impunity. Shame.