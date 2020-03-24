RS polls postponed due to countrywide lockdowns

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed the Rajya Sabha elections in view of the impending coronavirus epidemic. The polls are actually scheduled to be held on March 26. It is only two days more but there are lockdowns and curfews everywhere. The Election Commission waited till the last minute to conduct the polls. It became clear that elections would not be possible at a time when the pandemic situation is aggravating each hour.

Immediate reason for ECI decision is the very serious situation in the National Capital city. Total lockdown is being enforced in Delhi. All entry points were closed down. PM Modi has also appealed to people to stay at home, which is necessary to prevent the country from slipping into a Stage 3 situation.

In Andhra Pradesh, YCP has been eagerly waiting for RS polls. The party would win all the four RS seats in the state. Despite this, TDP put up its candidate in the fray only to expose Jagan Reddy’s lack of commitment to the Dalit vote bank. TDP put up a dalit leader and demanded Jagan to give RS ticket to a dalit instead of Reliance Natwani.