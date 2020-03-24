It is war. Corona is the enemy within: Kishan Reddy

The most advanced nations, both economically and scientifically empowered, are losing the war against Corona virus, but we can win it with a decisive and extraordinary actions now, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy said while appealing to people to stay indoors which is the first and foremost step towards winning the war against Covid-19.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Kishan Reddy likened the corona virus outbreak to a war that seems to be growing more explicit. “Wars, typically, are fought with enemy nations. We are fighting a war, the enemy is within. We are fighting an invisible enemy. The real fear comes from the fact that the enemy is not outside, but invisibly within,” he said referring to corona virus. “We have to fight a war within our own selves, fight against the corona virus. Covid-19 is worse than any world war. In February 23, around 100 cases were reported in Italy. In one month, the figure climbed to 6,928. Around 6,070 people died in Italy. In March 4, the US reported around 150 positive cases of corona. In less than sixteen days, this figure has swiftly rose to around 40,106. The virus killed 48 people in the US.”

He further said the corona virus sees no country, no continent, no region or religion. “We have witnessed that every part of the globe is being impacted by the virus. We cannot take it casually,” he cautioned.

Kishan Reddy said the country has reported around 492 positive cases. Of this, around 37 positive cases were discharged from various hospitals after treatment. He said home quarantine was done to 69,000 people. Around 15.24 lakh foreign returnees were screened.

As the number of positive cases in India climbed to 492 with multiple new positive cases being reported from various parts of the country while the death toll stands at nine, Kishan Reddy said the best weapon to fight the war against the enemy within is by staying indoors for a few days. “This is the best weapon to fight the pandemic,” Kishan Reddy advised. In several places, police personnel were urging motorists to stop and sensitizing people to realise the dangers of coronavirus outbreak, but the violators of lockdown grew agitated and verbally abusing the officers. He said it was sad that people in parts of the country were acting irresponsibly in so far as the lockdown was concerned. He said, “We have to draw lessons from the Italy experience where people took the virus way too lightly. We cannot afford to lose this war against the virus. No one should be overconfident that they will not be affected by the virus.”

