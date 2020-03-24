Corona forces Jagan Sarkar to postpone 10th exams

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s hasty and adamant decisions have given a serious blow to the 10th class students this year. As per the regular yearly schedules, the 10th exams would have to be completed by the middle of March or by the month-end. But, Jagan Reddy stuck to his decision to conduct local body elections till March 31 in the name of securing Rs. 5,000 crore Central funds. To suit its convenience, the government fixed March 31 as the beginning day of 10th exams this year. But now, the local body elections were already suspended by State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar in view of corona epidemic. Even Supreme Court defended SEC decision.

Amid this, the AP government has decided to go ahead with the 10th examinations from March 31. It is because already the students have suffered because of a long gap. The past two days have seen how virus threat is looking large. There are foreign returnees in almost all districts and cities. Vizag reported a local transmission +ve case. Preventive measures are being taken unprecedentedly. Jagan Sarkar had no option finally but to postpone 10th exams indefinitely once again.