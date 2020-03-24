3 fresh corona cases in Telangana, KCR to hold high-level meeting

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekahara Rao will be holding a high-level meeting constituting the health ministry, top police officials including DGP Mahendar Reddy and revenue officials to review the complete lockdown in the state, monitor the coronavirus outbreak, preparedness and its impact.

The meeting comes in the wake of three fresh cases reported in Telangana taking the number of positive cases to 36 in the state. All the three fresh cases are foreign returnees – one from London, one from Saudi and one from Germany.

The meeting will discuss some stringent measures to be initiated to enforce the complete lockdown with several violations reported across the state. People are defying the lockdown by coming on to the streets on one or the other silly pretext despite warnings by the police that criminal action will be taken against people who disobey the government order.