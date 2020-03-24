Defer Assembly session, Naidu tells Jagan

Welcoming the Central Election Commission’s decision to defer the Rajya Sabha elections which were scheduled to be held on March 26, TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday sought deferment of the AP Assembly session in light of spread of Corona virus.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Naidu said the entire country is in complete lockdown due to the growing corona cases and urged AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to desist from holding the Assembly session stating that such a move could be disastrous for the health safety of the legislators, media persons and Assembly staff.

The AP Chief Minister had recently announced to hold the Assembly session at least for a few days to pass the State Budget. Naidu said in the current scenario of corona virus spread, it will be prudent on the part of the government to postpone the Assembly session.

He appealed to the people to strictly follow social distancing and respect the complete lockdown declared by the government in the larger interests of the nation. He said the virus cannot be viewed casually and people should not be negligent.

Seven people have tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh till Tuesday. The state government declared a complete lockdown, closed Andhra Pradesh inter-state borders for public transport, postponed SSC exams, all private and public transport services were suspended and non-essential commercial establishments shut.