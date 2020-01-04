No unity among Telugu people: BCG defends 3 Capitals

Obviously, the Boston Consultants Group (BCG) came out with a very strange argument in order to defend CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s 3 Capitals mission in Andhra Pradesh. A single capital will continue to trigger regional conflicts because of developmental imbalances. The BCG report says that the Telugu people are known for their lack of unity and harmony in their socio-political aspirations. Even in recent history, strong regional feelings first led to creation of Andhra state with its capital at Kurnool. It was the first linguistic state in the country. Despite this, Andhra Pradesh was created with Capital shifted to Hyderabad. Even there, sub-regional feelings caused division of United AP into two states. Now, in the separated AP, the sub-regional feelings continue to show up constantly threatening the unity of the state.

Citing this historical evidence, the BCG report suggests that the best way to prevent these sub-regional differences would be to provide 3 Capitals. At the same time, the BCG suggested Executive Capital at Vizag because of its 15 lakh population and basic facilities. The BCG says that Vijayawada has just 10 lakh population. Apparently, it conveniently ignored the larger populations living in villages and towns between Vijayawada and Guntur cities. The BCG also conveniently avoided collection of population numbers in all these Amaravati and its closely located towns, which may be more than 30 lakh.