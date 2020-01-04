KTR to occupy CM’s throne soon?

Circumstances and indications by few leaders from ruling party TRS are indicating that young leader and Telangana Minister Mr. K.T.Rama Rao will occupy Telangana CM’s throne soon.

Sources said that the oath taking ceremony will be soon after either Municipal Elections or Assembly Budget Sessions. “Several leaders and Ministers who are very close to CM K.Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister KTR have already given indications and they expressed that they would like to seek KTR as CM,” they said. The sources recollected recent statements given by few Ministers including Mr. Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Mr. Errabelli Dayakar, Mr. Srinivas Goud and Mr. Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Recently Mr. Talasani said that KTR would be the next CM after KCR and Mr. KCR will announce it at right time while Mr. Puvvada Ajay Kumar praised KTR and said that he has all the qualities to become a Chief Minister. Similarly, Mr. Srinivas Goud said, “Even a child in Telangana state says that KTR will be next CM.” Mr. Errabelli recently expressed his desire that to see KTR as Chief Minister.

Sources also said that Mr. KCR expressed his will to his well wishers. “I don’t do mistakes like Sonia Gandhi in case of Rahul Gandhi. She would give a chance in cabinet during UPA-1 and that might lead to ways to Rahul to become Prime Minister during the regime of UPA-2 government. At present situation, it is a big task to Rahul to bring the party into power in order to become Prime Minister. I don’t do such mistakes. I will introduce KTR as CM at right time,” sources said that KCR expressed it with his close associates. “CM KCR is also saying with his close associates that his dream on Golden Telangana was fulfilled with the completion of prestigious Kaleswaram Project and the renovation of Yadadri temple, which indicates the CM KCR’s desire on his son’s Pattabhisekha,” the sources added.