NTR and Kalyanram’s special wishes to Mokshagnya

It is aware about the gap between Balakrishna and NTR, Kalyanram. There are a lot of speculations going on but they never responded about the differences. NTR and Kalyanram have stayed calm during the arrest of Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Nandamuri fans felt disappointed. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son Mokshagnya is making his debut in Tollywood and the first look of the youngster is out today on the occasion of his birthday. Both NTR and Kalyanram took their social media pages to wish him on the occasion and welcomed him to Telugu cinema.

NTR posted “Congratulations on your debut into the world of cinema! May all the divine forces along with Thatha garu, shower blessings upon you as you begin a new chapter in your life! Happy birthday Mokshu @MokshNandamuri”. Kalyanram posted “Welcome to the Tinsel Town Mokshu !! తాతగారి ప్రతిష్ఠ నిలబెట్టే ఎత్తుకు నువ్వు ఎదగాలని మనస్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నాను. Wish you a very very Happy Birthday!!” posted Kalyanram.

Mokshagnya’s debut film will be directed by Prasanth Varma and the shoot starts next month. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s younger daughter Tejaswini Nandamuri will make her debut as producer with this film. She will co-produce the project along with Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas.