First Look: Nandamuri Mokshagnya Teja from his Debut Film

Nandamuri young scion Nandamuri Taraka Rama Mokshagnya Teja is finally making his Tollywood debut which has been under discussion from years. Hanuman fame Prasanth Varma will helm the film and the first look poster revealing the look of Moskhagnya is out. He looks stylish and smart in the released poster. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas along with Tejaswini Nandamuri’s Legend Productions will bankroll the project which is planned on a massive budget.

The pre-production work is in the final stages and the shoot starts next month. Several renowned technicians will work for the film. Prasanth Varma thanked Nandamuri Balakrishna for the opportunity. Speculations say that the film is a socio fantasy film with a mythological touch. Balakrishna will be seen in a special cameo in this untitled film. Finally, a good news for Nandamuri fans after a long wait. The team will make official announcements soon about the cast and crew members.