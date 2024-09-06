x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes
Hearing and Ear Health
Hearing and Ear Health
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

First Look: Nandamuri Mokshagnya Teja from his Debut Film

Published on September 6, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Bachalamalli movie director exclusive interview
image
Sankranthi Releases and their USA Promotions
image
A Happy Ending for Manchu Family Drama?
image
Robinhood Release: Nithiin Vs Mythri
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a New Film

First Look: Nandamuri Mokshagnya Teja from his Debut Film

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Mokshagnya Teja

Nandamuri young scion Nandamuri Taraka Rama Mokshagnya Teja is finally making his Tollywood debut which has been under discussion from years. Hanuman fame Prasanth Varma will helm the film and the first look poster revealing the look of Moskhagnya is out. He looks stylish and smart in the released poster. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas along with Tejaswini Nandamuri’s Legend Productions will bankroll the project which is planned on a massive budget.

The pre-production work is in the final stages and the shoot starts next month. Several renowned technicians will work for the film. Prasanth Varma thanked Nandamuri Balakrishna for the opportunity. Speculations say that the film is a socio fantasy film with a mythological touch. Balakrishna will be seen in a special cameo in this untitled film. Finally, a good news for Nandamuri fans after a long wait. The team will make official announcements soon about the cast and crew members.

Next NTR and Kalyanram’s special wishes to Mokshagnya Previous Huge advantage for Nani
else

TRENDING

image
Sankranthi Releases and their USA Promotions
image
A Happy Ending for Manchu Family Drama?
image
Robinhood Release: Nithiin Vs Mythri

Latest

image
Bachalamalli movie director exclusive interview
image
Sankranthi Releases and their USA Promotions
image
A Happy Ending for Manchu Family Drama?
image
Robinhood Release: Nithiin Vs Mythri
image
Bellamkonda Sreenivas signs a New Film

Most Read

image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push
image
Religious Belief Kills A 8 Year Old Girl In Andhra Pradesh Church

Related Articles

Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley Amyra Dastur Gorgeous In Green Vedhika’s NainMataka Vibes Rakul Preet Singh Bluetiful PhotoShoot Taapsee Pannu In Rani Vibes Hearing and Ear Health Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look