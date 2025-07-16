NTR & Hrithik Set to Ignite Screens: War2 Trailer Drops Next Week!

Highly anticipated film War 2 releasing worldwide on August 14th. The dynamic duo of Hrithik Roshan and NTR are ready to surprise fans with this action-packed entertainer directed by talented filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

The film releasing worldwide on August 14th as Independence day treat. War 2 makers poster game working very well in generating the buzz. Each new reveal adds to the growing anticipation surrounding the film.

Today, YRF dropped yet another stunning poster, showcasing NTR, Hrithik Roshan, and Kiara Advani in dynamic action poses. The boat action sequence and the action visuals in the poster are drawing a lot of attention and sparking discussions among fans.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra under the prestigious Yash Raj Films banner, War 2 is set to be a high-octane theatrical experience. The film promises explosive action and powerful performances.

In Telugu states, Sithara Entertainments will release the film in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, ensuring a grand release on August 14, 2025. The film also releases in IMAX.