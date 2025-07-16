Nagarjuna’s Never-Before Attempt in Coolie

Debacles are a part of an actor’s career. Nagarjuna reached the lowest point in his career and he is puzzled from the past two years. He played a key role in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. This opened doors for several new roles and he is now essaying the role of the lead antagonist in Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Coolie. The film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that Nagarjuna took 8 narrations and meetings to give his nod for the role. He also said that he could convince Rajinikanth in the first meeting while he had to wait for four months to get the nod from Nagarjuna.

There are a lot of cuss words used by Nagarjuna in Coolie. He was a bit surprised if the audience would accept this from him. Nagarjuna also admitted that he hasn’t played such a role in his career of 40 years. Lokesh Kanagaraj has presented Nagarjuna in a stylish avatar and he is expected to dominate with his presence. Coolie is releasing on August 14th. Upendra, Shruthi Haasan and others played other important roles in Coolie.