Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
NTR’s perfect strategy for Devara

Published on September 9, 2024 by

RRR has made NTR reach to the global audience and he is keen to attain a pan-Indian image with his upcoming movies. Devara is his next big film and it is slated for September 27th release. Koratala Siva is the director and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. A grand trailer launch event is planned in Mumbai tomorrow in a grand manner and the major cast, crew will attend the event. NTR flew down to Mumbai even before the trailer launch and he is planning a perfect set of promotions. He is all set to interact with all the renowned media houses to get a wider reach.

NTR will camp in Mumbai for the next couple of days. A lot of interviews are planned today and he completed shooting for the Kapil Sharma’s Show. There are speculations that he also shot for an interview with the most happening director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. NTR is now focused on the Hindi promotions and he is keen to get a wide reach through Devara. NTR also has War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan and that would be the next big film in Indian cinema. Before the release of War 2, NTR is in plans to attain a pan-Indian image with Devara. This is a perfect strategy from Tarak.

NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers of Devara and Anirudh scored the music and background score for this high voltage action entertainer.

