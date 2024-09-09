NTR’s perfect strategy for Devara

RRR has made NTR reach to the global audience and he is keen to attain a pan-Indian image with his upcoming movies. Devara is his next big film and it is slated for September 27th release. Koratala Siva is the director and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. A grand trailer launch event is planned in Mumbai tomorrow in a grand manner and the major cast, crew will attend the event. NTR flew down to Mumbai even before the trailer launch and he is planning a perfect set of promotions. He is all set to interact with all the renowned media houses to get a wider reach.

NTR will camp in Mumbai for the next couple of days. A lot of interviews are planned today and he completed shooting for the Kapil Sharma’s Show. There are speculations that he also shot for an interview with the most happening director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. NTR is now focused on the Hindi promotions and he is keen to get a wide reach through Devara. NTR also has War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan and that would be the next big film in Indian cinema. Before the release of War 2, NTR is in plans to attain a pan-Indian image with Devara. This is a perfect strategy from Tarak.

NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts are the producers of Devara and Anirudh scored the music and background score for this high voltage action entertainer.