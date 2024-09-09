Manasilaayo from Vettaiyan: Rajinikanth’s Dance Number

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Vettaiyan has released its first single titled “Manasilaayo.” The track, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is a celebrating dance number with a folk touch, reminiscent of the party songs often featured in Rajinikanth’s films. Set in the backdrop of a festival in Kerala, the song incorporates Malayalam words, promoting themes of community unity, and paying homage to Rajinikanth’s iconic persona. Manju Warrier, who plays Rajinikanth’s wife in the film, also participates in the energetic dance celebration.

Vettaiyan is carrying good expectations and the film will have a grand release on October 10th across the globe. Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan and Abhirami will be seen in other prominent roles. Critically acclaimed filmmaker TJ Gnanavel is directing this drama and Rajinikanth essays the role of a cop in Vettaiyan. Lyca Productions are the producers of this big-budget attempt.