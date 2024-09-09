x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos
Reading Books Benefits
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Manasilaayo from Vettaiyan: Rajinikanth’s Dance Number

Published on September 9, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Manoj Vs Vishnu once again in Jalpally
image
Upasana’s Empathy Towards Sanatan Dharma
image
Taapsee unfolds surprising facts about her Wedding
image
After Megastar, Allu Arjun meets Naga Babu
image
Allu Arjun Has ‘Perfect Personality’ to Play “Shaktiman”

Manasilaayo from Vettaiyan: Rajinikanth’s Dance Number

Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie Vettaiyan has released its first single titled “Manasilaayo.” The track, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, is a celebrating dance number with a folk touch, reminiscent of the party songs often featured in Rajinikanth’s films. Set in the backdrop of a festival in Kerala, the song incorporates Malayalam words, promoting themes of community unity, and paying homage to Rajinikanth’s iconic persona. Manju Warrier, who plays Rajinikanth’s wife in the film, also participates in the energetic dance celebration.

Vettaiyan is carrying good expectations and the film will have a grand release on October 10th across the globe. Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan and Abhirami will be seen in other prominent roles. Critically acclaimed filmmaker TJ Gnanavel is directing this drama and Rajinikanth essays the role of a cop in Vettaiyan. Lyca Productions are the producers of this big-budget attempt.

Next NTR’s perfect strategy for Devara Previous Darshan admits of Torturing Renukaswamy
else

TRENDING

image
Manoj Vs Vishnu once again in Jalpally
image
Taapsee unfolds surprising facts about her Wedding
image
After Megastar, Allu Arjun meets Naga Babu

Latest

image
Manoj Vs Vishnu once again in Jalpally
image
Upasana’s Empathy Towards Sanatan Dharma
image
Taapsee unfolds surprising facts about her Wedding
image
After Megastar, Allu Arjun meets Naga Babu
image
Allu Arjun Has ‘Perfect Personality’ to Play “Shaktiman”

Most Read

image
Upasana’s Empathy Towards Sanatan Dharma
image
Andhra Pradesh to Establish Potti Sriramulu Telugu University
image
Bengaluru techie suicide: Ex-wife and family attested

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil Wedding Photos Reading Books Benefits Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024 Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look Ananya Panday A Day At The Library Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black Neha Shetty Draped In Culture Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class CastIron Cookware Benefits Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival