Published on September 9, 2024 by

Darshan admits of Torturing Renukaswamy

According to the police chargesheet, the jailed Kannada actor Darshan Thogudeepa has admitted of torturing his fan Renukaswamy. In his statement, Darshan said he hit Renukaswamy on the chest, neck, and head, and even asked actress Pavithra Gowda to hit him with her slipper. Darshan told the police that Renukaswamy appeared to be already assaulted when he saw him. He also stated that he kicked Renukaswamy near his neck, chest, and head, and hit him with his hands and a wooden branch. The police sources claim that Pavithra, the primary accused, was the “major cause” for Renukaswamy’s murder, as she instigated the other accused, conspired with them, and took part in the crime. Just a few days ago, a picture of Renukaswamy emerged on social media, showing him shirtless and pleading for mercy before his alleged murder.

The 33-year-old individual allegedly sent inappropriate messages to Pavithra, which angered Darshan and may have been the reason for the killing. The body of Renukaswamy, who claimed to be a fan of Darshan, was discovered near a stormwater drain in Bengaluru’s Sumanahalli on June 9th. Raghavendra, a member of Darshan’s fan club in Chitradurga, had brought Renukaswamy to a shed in RR Nagar, claiming that the actor wanted to meet him. It was in this shed that Renukaswamy was allegedly tortured and murdered. According to the post-mortem report, Renukaswamy, a native of Chitradurga, died due to shock and bleeding caused by multiple blunt injuries.

