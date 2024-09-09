Buzz: Nithiin in talks for Nani’s Project?

Young actor Nithiin has delivered a series of flops and he has two big projects lined up and they are in shooting mode. Nithiin is shooting for Sriram Venu’s Thammudu and Venky Kudumula’s Robinhood and both of them are in the final stages of shoot. Nithiin is in plans to launch two new films and shoot for both these films simultaneously. The actor is now in talks with Balagam Venu for a film titled Yellamma. The film has to be done by Natural Star Nani but the actor rejected the film due to unknown reasons.

Balagam Venu has approached Nithiin and the actor is yet to hear the script and take a call. Dil Raju is on board to produce Yellamma, a Telangana-based love story and the meeting will take place soon. If Nithiin loves the script, the shoot starts next year. Nithiin also has given his nod for Vikram Kumar’s romantic drama that will be produced by Hanuman fame Niranjan Reddy. Nithiin also paid an advance for 90s director Aditya Haasan for a film which is in discussion stages.