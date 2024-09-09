x
Reading Books Benefits
Amritha Aiyer In Bachhalamalli Trailer Launch
Sonam Kapoor In Alchemy2024
Priyanka Chopra Red Sea Festival
Alia Bhatt Cool Floral Look
Ananya Panday A Day At The Library
Disha Patani Beach Vibes With Friends
Ruhani Sharma Felt Like A Princess
Mimi chakraborty Looking Fabulous In Black
Neha Shetty Draped In Culture
Kriti Shetty Stunning Performance In Kathak Class
CastIron Cookware Benefits
Kareena Kapoor Gorgeous In Red Salwar
Disha Patani Golden Goose Photoshoot
Khushi Kapoor Latest Wedding Look
Kavya Kalyanram Hot and Bold Look
Sobhita Dhilipala In Divine Look
Keerthy Suresh Weds Antony Thattil
Kapoor Families Invites Narendra Modi For Raj Kapoor Film Festival
Srinidhi Shetty In Ziro Valley
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Nithiin in talks for Nani’s Project?

Published on September 9, 2024

Young actor Nithiin has delivered a series of flops and he has two big projects lined up and they are in shooting mode. Nithiin is shooting for Sriram Venu’s Thammudu and Venky Kudumula’s Robinhood and both of them are in the final stages of shoot. Nithiin is in plans to launch two new films and shoot for both these films simultaneously. The actor is now in talks with Balagam Venu for a film titled Yellamma. The film has to be done by Natural Star Nani but the actor rejected the film due to unknown reasons.

Balagam Venu has approached Nithiin and the actor is yet to hear the script and take a call. Dil Raju is on board to produce Yellamma, a Telangana-based love story and the meeting will take place soon. If Nithiin loves the script, the shoot starts next year. Nithiin also has given his nod for Vikram Kumar’s romantic drama that will be produced by Hanuman fame Niranjan Reddy. Nithiin also paid an advance for 90s director Aditya Haasan for a film which is in discussion stages.

Next Darshan admits of Torturing Renukaswamy Previous Simha Koduri Interview
