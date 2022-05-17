Off screen, ‘Pushpa Raj’ Allu Arjun is a green warrior

On screen as ‘Pushpa’, he may have essayed a red sandalwood smuggler who doesn’t bat an eyelid when chopping down a tree. But in real life, Allu Arjun is a green warrior who actively promotes the environment, say his friends.

A source close to the actor, confides, “From his workplace to his house, Allu Arjun has planted a variety of plush greenery, which he himself takes care of, with an aim to make the Earth a better place.”

“Arjun also prefers gifting pots of small plants and seeds to his near and dear ones on special occasions, addressing the need for afforestation, and stressing upon the rising issues of deforestation and global warming,” the source said.

Last year, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the actor, who is an ambassador of green activists had launched a campaign to encourage fans from all over the world, to plant more and more trees, sending the message of afforestation ahead.

Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, directed by Sukumar, was the biggest hit of 2021. The film broke several box office records and crossed the Rs 100 crore-mark in the Hindi belt. He is now busy with the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.