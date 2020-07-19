Official: Deepika Padukone to romance Prabhas

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin are all set to team up for a sci-fi film that is expected to start rolling from April 2021. This big-budget film will have a Bollywood beauty and the hunt was on from the past few weeks. Bollywood top actress Deepika Padukone is now finalized to romance Prabhas in this untitled project. Vyjayanthi Movies made an official announcement about the same today marking the 50th anniversary of the production house.

Nag Ashwin is fine-tuning the script and is finalizing the actors, technicians. MM Keeravani is expected to compose the music for the film. Chalasani Ashwini Dutt is the producer.