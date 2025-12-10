Official: Venkatesh’s Aadarsha Kutumbam

Victory Venkatesh and Trivikram Srinivas are teaming up for the first time and the film is said to be a family entertainer with all the needed emotions and entertainment. The regular shoot of the film kick-started today in Hyderabad. The film is titled ‘Aadarsha Kutumbam House No 47 – AK 47’ and the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film today. Venkatesh looks simple in the poster and the makers also announced that the film will have a summer 2026 release.

Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady and Harshavardhan Rameshwar is the music composer. This is the next film of Trivikram after Guntur Kaaram that released during Sankranthi 2024. The shoot was planned to start in October but it was pushed as Venkatesh had to complete the shoot of Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Venkatesh and Trivikram will complete the shooting portions before March. Venkatesh will complete the shoot of Aadarsha Kutumbam and he will move to Drishyam 3.