One month after Sushant Singh’s demise, Rhea Chakraborty pens an emotional note

It is exactly one month for the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. His rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been going through the toughest phase in her life. She maintained stoic silence after Sushant passed away. She broke down after seeing him lifeless in the hospital and Rhea Chakraborty even attended his funeral. Rhea Chakraborty came up with an emotional post explaining how her life changed after Sushant Singh made it to her life.

Rhea Chakraborty said that Sushant was the one who taught about love and made mathematics easier. “I know you are in a much more peaceful place now. You could lighten up a shooting star. I wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi” posted the actress on her Instagram page.

Rhea Chakraborty has been battling with the negative wave of social media from the past one month and she attended the police investigation recently. Rhea Chakraborty says that she is struggling to face the emotions. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging himself in his Bandra apartment on June 14th.