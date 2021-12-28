One too many heirs spoil YSRCP, TDP game?

With elections just two years away, all the major political parties have begun preparing and strategising. In AP too, both the ruling YSRCP and the Opposition TDP are trying to get their act together. While the YSRCP has to face the challenge of winning the people’s mandate one more time, the TDP has to redeem itself and come back to power.

One problem that both the TDP as well as the ruling YSRCP are facing is politicians’ demand for giving tickets to their wards and heirs. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has already begun promoting young talent in the party. But, his experience in the 2019 elections showed that all but one political heir, including his son Lokesh, were defeated at the hustings. Only Adireddy Bhavani, daughter-in-law of Rajahmundry’s Adireddy Appa Rao could win.

The YSRCP too is facing the same problem of senior hands asking for tickets for their wards. In the 2019 elections, Jagan gave fewer seats to the wards of politician. But this time around, he may have to give at least some tickets to the political wards. Giving ticket to one ward is fine, but what if there are more than two wards in the race for tickets?

Sources say that Jagan has told such claimants that one heir would be given the ticket, while the other heir would have to work to secure the victory of his brother. Sources say, even TDP boss is planning much in the same way. This would reduce the pressure on the party and at the same time, satisfy everyone..