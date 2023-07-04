Open letters war between Jogaiah and Amaranath

There was a war of open letters between a former minister and an incumbent minister in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The two wrote open letters with one aiming his letter to chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and the other giving a reply.

Former minister and senior leader, Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah wrote a strongly worded open letter to the Chief Minister finding fault with him for using abusive language at the opposition parties’ leaders. Stating that he shared quality relations with late Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, the former minister questioned whether Jagan Mohan Reddy was really born to the late leader!

Jogaiah took strong exception to the language that the chief minister is using in addressing the opposition leaders including Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Hours after Jogaiah’s letter, Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath, gave a reply equally loaded with strong words.

The Minister said that Jogaiah at this age was serving the political interests of Pawan Kalyan, who in turn was serving the political interests of TDP chief. He also wanted to know what Jogaiah was doing when Pawan Kalyan was using even more objectionable language at the YSR Congress leaders and the chief minister.

He sought to advise the former minister to restrain from serving the political interests of Pawan Kalyan and writing open letters bringing down his own image. He said that such open letters would only serve the purpose of a section of the media and not the general public.