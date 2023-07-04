Change has begun from Nellore as expected, says Lokesh

“I have said on January 27 itself that change will begin in Nellore and it already started here,” said an elated Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, on seeing the massive gathering for his public meeting on Tuesday.

Addressing a huge gathering at VRC Junction in Nellore city during his ongoing Yuva Galam pada yatra, Nara Lokesh felt that the time is not too far that the YSRCP has to pack up and leave the State. The enormous response to Yuva Galam, particularly in Nellore, is sending shock waves to Tadepalli palace, Lokesh remarked.

After paying rich tributes at the Anil Gardens campsite to legendary leader Alluri Seetharama Raju on his birth anniversary, Lokesh began his pada yatra on Tuesday and immediately entered the Nellore (Urban) Assembly segment. TDP incharge of Nellore city, Narayana, party senior leader Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, and others gave a rousing reception to their national general secretary.

Greeting the local people who gathered in large numbers standing on either side of the road, Lokesh moved to the public meeting venue. As the public assembled in massive scale for the meeting began wishing Lokesh all success, the TDP national general secretary said that despite owning lakhs of crores worth of properties, Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is still craving for money.

Observing that Jagan has been implementing the Raja Reddy constitution in the State for the past four years, Lokesh said that the time has come to show the power of the provisions of Dr BR Ambedkar’s Constitution. “Jagan always depends on police power while your Lokesh has the people’s power,” he stated.

Maintaining that the Chief Minister has the credit of cancelling over 100 welfare schemes, Lokesh said that Jagan has deceived the people by promising something before polls and taking a ‘U’ turn after getting elected. “How Jagan, who promised total prohibition before last elections, can approach the voters now,” he asked.

Stating that the ‘Bhavishaythuku Guarantee’ has been announced only on coming to know the problems of the common man, Lokesh said that Jagan has hit hard even on the future of the youth. “Where are the jobs and where is the job calendar,” he questioned. The coming TDP government will pay Rs 3000 as monthly unemployment allowance to the youth till they get jobs and employment notifications will be issued every year, Lokesh added.