Pahalgam Terror Attack: Union Minister Kishan Reddy points finger at Pakistan

Published on April 23, 2025 by swathy

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Union Minister Kishan Reddy points finger at Pakistan

BJP held a protest in Hyderabad on Wednesday, protesting against the gruesome terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Alleging Pakistan responsible for the Kashmir terror attack, Union Minister and Telangana BJP president Kishan Reddy vowed to teach a lesson to the terrorists.

BJP activists held a protest in front of Babasaheb Ambedkar statue at Tank Bund and paid tributes to the people who lost lives in the terrorists attack.

“Entire world is condemning the Pahalgam terror attack. No civilized society will approve terrorists violence. This terror attack is proof of Pakistan’s insecure leadership,” said G Kishan Reddy, after paying tributes to Pahalgam terror attack victims.

“Jammu and Kashmir has been returning to normalcy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Terrorism was dealt with iron fist, creating peaceful atmosphere for civilians and tourists. Unable to digest this transformation, Pakistan is instigating terror attacks in Kashmir, to disturb peace and spread fear,” further said Union Minister Kishan Reddy.

“PM Modi govt will take care of the families of all the victims. We will ensure justice and protection for them. We will not let terrorists who have done this attack and those behind it, escape. India will teach a befitting lesson to terrorists involved in Pahalgam terror attack,” vowed Union Minister Kishan Reddy.

Kishan Reddy had served as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs in the past and has good grasp on the Kashmir issue. He highlighted on the occasion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking up the Pahalgam terror attack very seriously and hinted at very strict measures to take on terrorists.

Next Kavali Native Madhusudan Rao Dies in Pahalgam Attack Previous Ursa Cloud’s Explanation Raises More Concerns, Damages TDP Govt’s Reputation
