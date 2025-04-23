Kavali Native Madhusudan Rao Dies in Pahalgam Attack

Madhusudan Rao from Kummari Street in Kavali has lost his life in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.He was working as a software engineer in Bengaluru. He had moved to Bengaluru about 12 years ago and had been working in the software industry there.

He leaves behind his wife Kamakshi and two children a daughter studying in intermediate and a son in eighth grade. His parents, Tirupalu and Padmavati, who are around 80 years old, still reside in Kavali where they run a banana selling business.

According sources, the family members and locals are deeply concerned about how to break this devastating news to Madhusudan’s elderly parents. His father has been in poor health recently and is a heart patient, making the situation particularly delicate.

Family members are still deliberating whether to inform the elderly parents about their son’s death, given their advanced age and health conditions. The local community has expressed deep sorrow over this tragic loss.

Madhusudan had married Kamakshi about 20 years ago before settling in Bengaluru with his family. The entire community is in shock following this tragic news from Pahalgam.