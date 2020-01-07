‘Paisa hi Parmatma’ in Telangana Civic body polls!

Upcoming Civic Body elections in Telangana state are said to be costlier and more expansive to the contenders as all the political parties took it as very prestigious.

While the Chief Minister Mr. K.Chandrasekhar Rao, in a recent review meeting held in Telangana Bhavan, had already expressed his desire with the TRS leaders including ministers that the party must win in all municipal bodies and told that it was the responsibility of the leaders. He also warned them that they should work hard in elections in order to protect their positions in the party.

The BJP, which is preparing to get power in the state in 2024 elections, is also focusing seriously on the elections especially at the places where the party’s MPs are existed. Similarly the elections are a question to the Congress party of its existence in the state.

Sources said that all the parties have already informed aspirants that those who can bear the expenditure of elections would only get tickets for the contest. “The TRS leaders have already informed its leaders that the candidate for municipal councillor must hold at least Rs. 25 lakh while corporators in municipal corporations must hold cash up to Rs. 1 crore. Chairperson for Municipalities should have at least Rs. 2 crore while aspirants of Mayor Posts for Municipal Corporations have to spend not below Rs. 5 crore,” the sources added.

Meanwhile, Congress party leaders have also decided to give party tickets and B-forms for the elections to those who can bear more expenditure. “The aspirants for Chairperson and Mayor Posts should also take care of party’s candidates contesting for Councillor and Corporators posts under the jurisdiction of their respective Municipality and Municipal Corporation,” the sources added.

In case of BJP, the party’s high command had directed its MPs that the municipalities and municipal corporations under their parliamentary constituencies must be won by the party candidates. It also directed to select the candidates who could bear more expenditure.

As per an estimation, as much as Rs. 1,500 crore would be spend by the candidates of several parties in the civic body polls of which the share of the ruling party TRS would be more than 50%.