Mohan Babu could meet Modi but not Jagan

It is several months now that Modi-Shah have stopped giving appointments to AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy. The BJP top leaders are ignoring even Jagan’s Number 2 leader Vijayasai Reddy also. A few weeks ago, Jagan Reddy in his capacity as Chief Minister went all the way to Delhi and waited for hours together. But Modi and Amit Shah did not meet him. Prior to the elections, it was totally different. At that time, Modi-Shah doors were always open for Jagan Reddy, Vijayasai Reddy, Mekapati Reddy and all YCP MPs. But these days, Modi-Shah are encouraging mostly non-Reddy and non-YSR family loyalists from Andhra Pradesh. It is already known how they gave lot of importance to YCP non-Reddy MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju. Now, Modi has spent nearly an hour with YCP leader and actor Mohan Babu’s family and took photos with them.

It has spread at the national level also that Jagan Reddy has targetted one particular caste in AP. Mohan Babu belongs to this particular community. He has badly embarrassed Chandrababu in last elections by holding street protests on fee reimbursement. Now, Mohan Babu is apparently unhappy that he has not received enough importance in YCP. It is well known that Mohan Babu expects more and more in return for his support to anybody. His meeting with Modi came as a big surprise to even YCP Ministers and MLAs. All this is fuelling fears as to what Modi-Shah are going to do to counter Jagan Reddy in the coming future.