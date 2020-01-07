Key departments in AP to be shifted to Visakha from 20th

While farmers and leaders of opposition parties are protesting against 3-capital decision in Andhra Pradesh, the government is gearing up the shifting process of administration to Visakhapatnam from Amaravathi.

Sources in the government told that a cabinet meeting would be held on 18th of this month and the cabinet would approve the proposal of shifting of key departments to Visakhapatnam in phased-manner. “The government has already searched building (Millennium Towers) for new secretariat in Visakhapatnam. The government is planning to shift key departments from 20th of this month,” the sources said.

The sources also said that in initial stage, two sections from General Administration Department (GAD), Finance and Mining departments would be shifted on 20th of this month and four sections from Home, R&B and Panchayat Raj in second phase. The government is also planning to shift two sections from Education and Health departments, the sources added.

As per the key leaders from the ruling party, the Jagan’s government was planning to hold Republic Day’s parade in Visakha this year.