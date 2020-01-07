Allu Arjun turns emotional at Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Event

The grand Musical Concert of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo took place last night and Allu Arjun, Trivikram, Thaman turned out to be the major attraction of the evening. Allu Arjun turned quite emotional during his speech and he could not control his tears. Speaking about his father Allu Aravind, Bunny called his father the most misunderstood person ever.

“One should have purity to sustain in any business. My father has been producing films from the past 45 years. Many feel that dealing with Allu Aravind is a tough job, but if you are straight and honest, it is quite easy to deal him. I never thanked him in my life. For the first time, I take this stage to thank my dad. I requests the governments of Telugu states to consider Allu Aravind garu for Padma Sri award” said Allu Arjun. He turned emotional and could not control his tears. Allu Aravind walked on to the stage and hugged his son.

The Musical Concert of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo ended up on an emotional note.