Pakka Commercial Trailer: Pakka Entertainer

Pakka Commercial is a Pakka commercial entertainer directed by Maruthi. The film is up for theatrical release on the 1st of July and the promotions have started now as the trailer of the film is out now.

The trailer starts with Gopichand’s lawyer character introduction. He is a Pakka Commercial lawyer who argues any case for money. But he stops at his tracks when he comes up against Sathyaraj. Raashi Khanna plays a bubbly role in the film. She too is a lawyer and a witty one at it.

There is Maruthi mark entertainment and action all through the trailer. It promises a proper summer entertainment feast. Jakes Bejoy’s background score and Karn’s visuals are appealing. GA2 and UV Creations production values are also seen in the trailer.

Pakka Commercial trailer is a full-on entertaining one and it hits the right chord. It sets the stage for the film’s arrival on July 1.