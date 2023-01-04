Pan-Indian Chart from Tollywood in 2023

Indian cinema is going global and the regional films in India are reaching pan-Indian corners. The Indian cinema is completely focused on Telugu and Kannada films which delivered some of the biggest hits in 2022. There are a bunch of pan-Indian films releasing from Telugu cinema in the year 2023 and some other films that started rolling recently may release in 2024. Samantha’s periodic film Shaakuntalam would be the first pan-Indian film from Telugu cinema and Shaakuntalam releases in February. A major amount of the budget is spent on the sets and the VFX work. Natural Star Nani’s Dasara too will head for a pan-Indian release and Dasara is said to be the costliest film in his career.

Nani feels that Dasara has the right potential to impress all the crowds. The film releases in March 2023. Pawan Kalyan’s periodic attempt Hari Hara Veera Mallu will also have a pan-Indian release and the shoot reached the final stages. Krish is the director and the shoot will conclude this month. The film got delayed and the budget crossed the limits. Ravanasura and Tiger Nageswara Rao are the two films of Ravi Teja that will head for pan-Indian release this year. The shoots are in final stages and the release dates would be announced very soon. Prabhas will have two releases in 2023 and Salaar, and Adipurush will have a wider release. Prashanth Neel and Om Raut are the directors of these attempts.

Apart from these, there are a heap of films that will release in multiple languages. The dates and the plans will be announced soon.