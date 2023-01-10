Pathaan Trailer Talk: Action Adventure from YRF

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is said to be the biggest spy thriller from Yash Raj Films. Pathaan trailer has been released today and this is the most awaited film of SRK. Pathaan’s trailer is packed with action extravaganza. Right from the beginning of the trailer to the end, the trailer is filled with action and adventure.

Adithya Chopra was working on a franchise of spy thrillers for Yash Raj Films for a very long time. Pathaan is the biggest of them. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are the other lead actors in the film. Pathaan has got stunning visuals and SRK is super cool with long hair. Deepika and SRK both have attained a chiselled physique for this movie.

The new logo of Yash Raj film’s “YRF Spy Universe” was launched along with the trailer. Pathaan after 10cuts secured a U/A certificate. The film will release worldwide on the 25th of Jan in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.