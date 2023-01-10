Pawan might have to break the alliance with the BJP!

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan seems to have made up his mind to go with the TDP in the 2024 elections. He is currently tied-up with the BJP which is not ready for alliance with the TDP.

The TDP broke its alliance with the BJP in 2018 and had aligned with the Congress at the national level. Chandrababu Naidu rallied some opposition leaders and the Congress against the BJP in the 2019 general elections.

The BJP leadership in Delhi is not ready for reunion with the TDP for these reasons and hence the Jana Sena had broken its alliance with the BJP and had a fresh tie-up with the TDP for the next election. The TDP is also trying for alliance with the CPI and the CPI-M to keep the anti-incumbency vote not divided to the advantage of the YSR Congress.

Though the two Left parties are not so interested to have a tie-up with the Jana Sena for it aligned with the BJP by breaking the alliance with them. The Jana Sena and the two Left parties besides the Bahujan Samaj Party have contested in alliance in the 2019 general election.

However, the TDP is working on building alliances among these opposition parties. Chandrababu Naidu had held the first round of consultations with the CPI and the CPI-M leadership in the state for alliance and there was a positive response from the Communists, it is said.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had on several occasions reiterated that he would work to build unity among the opposition parties. He had also pledged to ensure that the anti-government vote was not divided among the opposition parties. He wanted to keep the anti-government vote united and work against the YSR Congress.

It is to be seen when Pawan Kalyan would formally break his alliance with the BJP and tie-up with the TDP.

Meanwhile, it is said that Chandrababu Naidu is trying to reach out to the Congress leadership too for the alliance. He is planning to keep all the opposition parties together to defeat the YSR Congress. It is to be seen whether the Congress would join the alliance or not.