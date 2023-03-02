Pawan asks his party not to criticise summit

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday asked the rank and file of his party not to criticise the Global Investment Summit being held in Visakhapatnam. He wanted them to remain silent in the larger interests of the state.

However, he asked the state government to showcase the potential of the state and attract more investments during the summit. He welcomed the delegates and the representatives of the industry and business houses to Visakhapatnam.

Pawan Kalyan tweeted in his twitter handle welcoming the state government’s initiative to hold the investment summit. However, he said that the government should move forward attracting the investments rather than going backward with its reverse tender policy.

The Jana Sena chief wanted the state government to project the available human and natural resources in the state and attract investment. He also sought to advise the state government to distribute investments to various other cities in the state like Vijayawada, Guntur, Kakinada, Rajahmundry, Anantapur, Srikakulam, Ongole, Nellore, Kadapa and Kurnool.

Pawan Kalyan said that the Jana Sena would support the government in getting investments through the summit. He said that the Jana Sena would not make any political comment or criticism on the government for the next two days and allow it to focus on the successful holding of the summit.

The Jana Sena chief also congratulated the state government for organising such a big event in the larger interests of the state. He expressed confidence that the government would exploit the situation to the advantage of the state and its people.