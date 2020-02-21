Pawan back to the sets of Pink Remake

Pawan Kalyan wrapped up a two-week long schedule for Pink remake and he took a break for over a week after he had political meetings and engagements. He joined back the sets of Pink remake today and will continue to shoot for the film till he completes his part. A special court set has been erected in a private studio in which the shoot is progressing.

Nivetha Thomas and Anjali will be seen in other crucial roles in this social drama. The entire shoot of the film is planned to be completed by the end of March. Produced by Dil Raju, the film releases on May 15th across the globe. Lawyer Saab and Vakeel Saab are the titles considered. The title will be announced for Ugadi.