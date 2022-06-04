Pawan blames State for riots in Konaseema

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan blamed the state government for creating an unruly situation in Konaseema and encouraging violence. He also blamed the government for targeting the Jana Sena leaders in the riots and arresting them.

Pawan Kalyan addressed the party leaders at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, where he nailed the ruling YSR Congress Party and the state government. He said that the YSR Congress had intentionally created an unruly situation in Konaseema and then targeted the Jana Sena activists.

He also blamed the government for neglecting the tenant farmers in the state. He said that the government had completely ignored and neglected the tenant farmers though there is “Rythu” in the YSR Congress Party’s name.

The Jana Sena leader said that the YSR Congress had declared Kammas as their rivals and regretted that other castes remained silent. He felt that other castes should question the YSR Congress leadership for caste-based politics.

He also said that the YCP leadership had also kept the Vysya and Kshatriya castes in the state. He alleged that the YCP leadership was isolating castes which were not supporting Jagan Mohan Reddy. He feared that the YCP would soon isolate Kapus for its political mileage.

Jana Sena senior leader Nadendla Manohar deplored the prevailing situation in Andhra Pradesh and said that the government had failed on all fronts and the state is being ruined. He said that Andhra Pradesh is going back by decades with the failure of the government.

He said that law and order in the state had completely failed with the police losing control over the state. He said that the government had completely ignored the farmers. He said some farmers in Pulivendula too have committed suicide and the Jana Sena would hold a meeting in Pulivendula too.