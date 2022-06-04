Lokesh pooh-poohs YCP govt on SSC results delay

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday strongly objected to the Jagan Government postponing the results of 10th class apparently for political reasons.

Lokesh asked what wrong the innocent children had done when the officials did not give prior information on results to the Education Minister. Unbelievable incidents were taking place under the lawless rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Lokesh warned the Government not to play dangerous games with the future of students. What was the real reason for postponing results? Was it because the Minister was unhappy or for changing marks in Jagan-mark results.

Lokesh asked how Jagan Reddy could postpone results of students just like protracted and non-stop adjournments in his court cases. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana seemed to know only the number of his own wine shops in the State but not the number of Government schools.

The TDP MLC demanded an explanation from the Government to the children on the abrupt postponement of 10th class results. Over six lakh students were eagerly waiting for today’s results. How could these results be postponed at the last minute? The inefficiency of Jagan Reddy’s rule got exposed one more time.

Meanwhile, Lokesh consoled wife, mother and family members of slain TDP activist Kancherla Jallaiah over telephone. He accused Jagan Reddy of perpetrating ‘social injustice’ under the cover of ‘Samajika Nyaya Bheri’ bus yatra.

Lokesh warned that the YCP leaders would be wrong if they believed that they could commit any crime and escape from punishment taking advantage of the Raja Reddy constitution. The TDP would come to power in the next elections and it would ensure deterrent punishment.